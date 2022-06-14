Registration open for Cheer Tumble Camp in Thibodaux

Alstarz Cheer Academy in Thibodaux is accepting registration for its 2022 Cheer Tumble Camp. The summer camp will take place on Monday, June 27 – July 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the gymnastic center located at 605 St. Mary Street.



The camp is open to girls ages 4-16, and is designed to teach athletes how to cheer and tumble. “We will use drills to help each athlete reach their individual goals along with focusing on the fundamentals of cheer. We will teach motions, jumps, prop usage, spiriting, and chants,” reads a statement from Alstarz.

Registration for the Cheer Tumble Camp is $40 per child and can be completed online. Alstarz is a Thibodaux based gymnastics center that not only teaches young athletes physical fitness and cheerleading skills, but instills life lessons, christian morals, and ethics into their students. For more information, please contact ACA at 985-492-1750.

Yasmeen Singleton
