Registration open for the next National EMS Academy EMT class

May 24, 2024 — The National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies, and South Louisiana Community College are offering their next EMT class at their Louisiana campuses. Registration is open now. The class begins on July 15, 2024, with orientation held July 9-10. The class ends in late September.

National EMS Academy has campuses in:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Covington

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

New Orleans

Acadian Ambulance has job openings in each of its service areas, and EMT students who have graduated and passed their National Registry exam will be eligible to join the company and begin their careers as medics.

“Acadian not only provides an opportunity for prospective students to further their education by being trained and have a career waiting for them, but multiple opportunities for career growth within Acadian,” said Acadian Senior Director of Staffing Taylor Richard.

For more information on the National EMS Academy EMT program and to register for the class, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com.

National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.