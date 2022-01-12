Registration Underway for CLBA Baseball and Softball Program

The Central Lafourche Baseball Association is now accepting registration for the boys and girls softball and baseball recreation league. The program cost $60 per child during the early registration, and $70 for late registration.

The CLBA is accepting applications for children ages 3-14 years old, under the following requirements:

Baseball: Must be 3 by April 30th and must not turn 15 before Apr. 30th

Softball: Must be 3 by April 30th and must not turn 15 before January 1.

Listed below are important dates and times for parents who are interested in registering their child.

Call outs will take place Saturday, Jan.29, at the CLBA Baseball Fields (All age groups need to attend, except T-Ball 3-4 years old)

Baseball- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Softball: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Draft teams will be picked by coaches on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Opening Day: Saturday, Mar. 12

End of Season Tournament: May 14 – May 15.

The deadline for regular registration is Saturday, January 29, while the late registration deadline is March 12. Parents can register their children online at https://www.clbarecreation.com/Public/Register or visit the CLBA website for more information at www.clbarecreation.com.