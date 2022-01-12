Registration Underway for CLBA Baseball and Softball Program

The Central Lafourche Baseball Association is now accepting registration for the boys and girls softball and baseball recreation league. The program cost $60 per child during the early registration, and $70 for late registration.
The CLBA is accepting applications for children ages 3-14 years old, under the following requirements:
Listed below are important dates and times for parents who are interested in registering their child.
The deadline for regular registration is Saturday, January 29, while the late registration deadline is March 12. Parents can register their children online at https://www.clbarecreation.com/Public/Register or visit the CLBA website for more information at www.clbarecreation.com.