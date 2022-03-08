Relay for Life Hosts Car Show in Thibodaux

The American Business Women’s Association invites you to wax your tires, and shine your engines for a day of fun in the heart of Cajun Country at the Annual Relay for Life Car Show on Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family friendly event will be held at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium, located at 310 North Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux, featuring cars of all makes and models. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by judging at noon. Admission is free with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

For more information, contact the American Business Women’s Association at (985)633-9812 or email ricesilk_corinthia@yahoo.com.