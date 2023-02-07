Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish earns three national awards!

The American Cancer Society recently presented Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish with three Nationwide 2022 Relay for Life Awards! The local organization won the South Region Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay award, was named the number three Explosive Growth Relay in the nation (for dollar increase), and Terrebonne Parish Relay for Life team “Team Jason Bergeron” ranked 43rd nationwide, earning a Teams of Excellence Award, and was recognized for raising more than $50K for cancer research.

“It is such an honor to be recognized in this way,” said participant and honoree Jason Bergeron. “Winning these awards coming off of Hurricane Ida just shows the power of our community and how much we care. Our people are resilient, and these awards are a win for everyone in Terrebonne Parish.” Bergeron went on to thank those sponsors and donors who supported the cause.

Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish is looking forward to multiple exciting events coming up in the next few months. On March 10, 2023 the organization will host a Survivors’ Dinner, then soon after on March 31, 2023 they will host the highly anticipated, annual Lip Sync Battle. The 2023 Relay for Life event will be held on April 22, 2023, under the theme “Together We Will Survive.”

“We have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for this cause,” said Bergeron, “And it has all been poured right back into our community. Someone is considered a survivor from the first day of their diagnosis, and we want to support them every step along the way. We want to bring awareness to survivors and make their journey as easy as possible.”

For more information visit Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish online.



