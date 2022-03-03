Relay for Life of Terrebonne to Host Survivors Drive in Celebration

March 3, 2022
March 3, 2022

Calling all Cancer Survivors! Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish invites you to gather the family, jump in the car and head over to the Survivors Drive In Celebration on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southland Mall in the Sears parking lot.

Celebrants will enjoy relay door prizes, “to-go style” lunch for one survivor and one caregiver, and prizes for the best decorated car!

Survivor shirt registration forms will be available upon arrival. The deadline to register for the Drive in Celebration is Friday, March 18.



For more information or to RSVP, please contact Anne Bates at (985) 209-9763, email Anne.Bates@cancer.org or visit Relay for Life of Terrebonne Parish on Facebook.

The Survivors Drive In Celebration is sponsored by Gulf Island and Cenac Marine Services, LLC.



