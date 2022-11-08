If you didn’t get to vote early for this election, tomorrow, November 8, is the last day to cast your vote!

There are many amendments on the ballot to research before you step foot into the voting booth. Here are the eight amendments up for voting according to the PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments:

Amendment 1: Larger Stock Investments for Trust Funds A vote FOR the amendment would let the state increase to 65% the maximum amount of money in seven different trust funds that can be invested in equities on the stock market. A vote AGAINST would keep tighter limits in place on the percentage of the trust funds’ money that can be invested in the stock market, with some unable to be invested in equities at all.

Amendment 2: Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities A vote FOR would increase the property tax exemption available to veterans with service-related disabilities and to their surviving spouses after the veteran’s death. A vote AGAINST would maintain the current level of property tax exemption available to veterans with service-related disabilities and to their surviving spouses.

Amendment 3: Political Activity for Civil Service Workers When Family Members Run for Office A vote FOR would allow most of Louisiana’s civil service employees to support certain campaign activities of a candidate for public office when that candidate is an immediate family member. A vote AGAINST would continue the current prohibition on Louisiana’s civil service employees participating in campaign activities or supporting candidates for public office.

Amendment 4: Waiving Charges for Water Use if Infrastructure Damaged A vote FOR would let local water districts, municipalities or other political subdivisions reduce customer bills for water use if the charges stem from water lost due to damage outside a customer’s control. A vote AGAINST would keep local water districts, municipalities and other political subdivisions from lowering bills or waiving customer charges for water use in almost all circumstances.

Amendment 5: Local Authority Over Property Tax Rates A vote FOR would give local taxing bodies more time to decide if they want to “roll forward” millages that increase property taxes paid by businesses and homeowners. A vote AGAINST would keep the rules governing millage “roll forwards” the same, giving local taxing bodies until the next property reappraisals to make the decision.

Amendment 6: Property Tax Assessment Increases in Orleans Parish A vote FOR would limit increases in the property tax liability of homes subject to homestead exemption in Orleans Parish, capping the reassessment increase to 10% of the residential property’s assessed value in the previous year. A vote AGAINST would continue the current system, which requires a four-year phase-in of tax liability for homes subject to the homestead exemption when a reappraisal increases assessments by more than 50%.

Amendment 7: Limits on Involuntary Servitude A vote FOR would Rework the state constitutional ban on slavery and involuntary servitude, allowing their use only for the “lawful administration of criminal justice.” A vote AGAINST would keep the state’s current constitutional language banning slavery and involuntary servitude, but allowing involuntary servitude as a “punishment for crime.

Amendment 8: Property Tax Assessments for Certain People with Disabilities A vote FOR would remove the requirement that certain property owners with disabilities annually certify their income to receive a property tax rate freeze. A vote AGAINST would continue the annual income certification required for certain property owners with disabilities to receive a property tax rate freeze.



For a FULL explanation that includes arguments for and against, view PAR’s guidelines online.

When it comes to voting for the candidates of your choosing, research should be done in advance and candidates vary on where you live. Visit Geaux Vote to search for your sample ballot so you can be voting booth ready!