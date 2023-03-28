Reminder: LDWF Oyster Season Closing on Saturday in Most Public Areas

As a reminder, all public oyster seed areas currently open in the eastern part of the state (Vermilion Basin to the Mississippi state line) will be closing at one-half hour after official sunset on Saturday, April 1, 2023, as set by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. After April 1, 2023, the only public areas that will remain open are the East Side and West Cove in Calcasieu Lake.

See above for a map of the current and upcoming oyster closure areas, or visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/oyster-season for detailed maps.

Public notice of any opening, delay, or closure of a season will be provided at least 72 hours prior to such action unless the Louisiana Department of Health orders such closure for public health concerns. Call 1-800-256-2775 for Calcasieu Lake conditional status.

For more information, contact Carolina Bourque at (337)735-8726 or cbourque@wlf.la.gov.