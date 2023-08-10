REMINDER: Rape Aggression Defense Course Scheduled for August in Larose

NOAA Announcement Confirms Years-Long Concern Regarding Flawed Recreational Fishery Management
August 10, 2023
TPPL to bring back Terrebonne Comic Con this September
August 10, 2023

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on August 21-23, 2023, at Larose-Cut Off Middle School located at 13356 West Main Street in Larose.

This self-defense course designed for women will take place over the course of three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.


The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The deadline to register for the class is August 18, 2023, at 11 a.m.

For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

August 10, 2023

TPC hears presentation on M.J. Foster Promise Program’s potential expansion in Houma community

Read more