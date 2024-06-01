Renovations revitalize Terrebonne Parish Library Main Branch

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library facility, a cornerstone of the community for over 21 years, is nearing the completion of a significant renovation project. With over 8,767,509 visitors having walked through its doors, the library’s wear and tear had become evident. “Over the years, money has been put aside to maintain the library, but Covid and Hurricane Ida pushed the renovations back. With millions of people walking on the carpet and sitting in the chairs, you can imagine the condition,” explained Cosper LeBoeuf.

The library’s facelift includes replacing the carpeting and flooring throughout the facility. In some areas, walls have been repainted to address wallpaper that had peeled due to humidity and age. The distance education room has been transformed into a meeting room, reflecting changes in virtual education needs. Meanwhile, the former quiet study room is now the creative lab, and the computer lab has been repurposed as the new quiet study room.

The children’s department has undergone significant changes, boasting new fish-themed carpet, a rearranged desk layout, a play area, and a new entrance wall. A wave wall now stands in place of the previous water wall, which could no longer be repaired. Although most of the children’s section is now open, the story time room is still awaiting its new carpet, which is scheduled for installation in August. A notable fact is that the old main library at 424 Roussell Street could fit entirely within the current children’s department.

Another major upgrade includes the transformation of the teen area into a gaming room, set to be completed by December 2024. This space will feature rated G video games, virtual reality experiences, board games, and contests, enhancing the library’s appeal to younger patrons.

“I chuckle that people still refer to the main library as the new main library. It’s a compliment. We have worked very hard to maintain the condition of the library,” said Mary Cosper LeBoeuf, the library director. “Public libraries are becoming community centers and we have to change with the times.”

Despite the ongoing renovations, the library continues to offer a range of programs. These include the Summer Library Program, Creative Lab Summer Camp for Teens, and more. Patrons can find a comprehensive list of offerings online, ensuring that the community remains engaged and connected throughout the renovation process.