Renowned Ellender girls basketball coach rushed to hospital during playoff game

Renowned Ellender High School girls basketball coach, Kenneth Dixon, was rushed to the hospital yesterday during the team’s first-round playoff game against Salmen.

In a statement, Dixon’s family said he was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness, nausea and a severe headache. The family said he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“The family will update everyone as soon as they meet with the doctors,” the family said. “We ask that you continue to lift him and the family up in prayer. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Dixon, the longtime Ellender girls coach, led the Lady Patriots to five state championships, two state runner-up titles and over 600 wins.

Thursday’s game went on after Dixon left, and Ellender was able to defeat Salmen 74-34.