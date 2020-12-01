Reporting delay adds over 5,000 new cases to state total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 237,740. That’s 5,326 more cases since yesterday. 224,410 are confirmed; 13,330 are probable.

Due to a recent processing error, some COVID-19 data that would have been reported November 29-30 is being reported today.

The state is reporting 35 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,455 deaths. 6,194 are confirmed; 261 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/23/20 is 192,488, which is 6,528 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,852 cases. There are 4,418 confirmed and 434 probable. That’s 98 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 140 deaths; 136 are confirmed and 4 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.60%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.40%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,592 cases. There are 4,360 confirmed and 232 probable. That’s 74 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 137 deaths; 132 are confirmed and 5 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.2%, down 17.6% from the week prior, which was 6.3%. Total recovered is 3,764 as of 11/25/20.

Statewide, there are 1,280 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 128 are on ventilators. That’s 39 more patients since yesterday, and 3 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 3,552,899, which is 57,646 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,441,121 molecular tests and 111,778 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 64,761 tests in Lafourche (61,756 molecular and 3,005 antigen) and 62,143 tests in Terrebonne (60,291 molecular and 1,852 antigen). That’s 712 more tests in Lafourche and 625 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.