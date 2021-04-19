REPORTS: 5th body found in capsized Seacor Power

A fifth body has been found as divers searched the wreckage of the capsized Seacor Power on Sunday evening.

This information comes from family’s social media posts, as the official statement from the Coast Guard has not yet been released.

This brings the total to six rescued, five recovered dead, and eight still missing from the Seacor Power.

According to statements given by family, the divers were processing through the vessel deck by deck. On Sunday, they were scheduled to complete their search of the third deck and begin searching the second. Remaining levels and rooms include the first deck and the galley.