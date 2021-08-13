Reports: Authorities intercept fake COVID-19 vaccine cards headed for New Orleans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis have intercepted thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed for New Orleans, according to reports.

Officers have seized at least three batches of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards that were being shipped to New Orleans, according to NOLA.com, and the blank cards, created to mimic ones by the Centers for Disease Control, were seized at the port of Memphis between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10 after being sent from Shenzhen, China.

According to FOX 8, officers say there were 15 such shipments of the low-quality counterfeit vaccine cards –which had blank lines for names, birthdays, lot numbers and even a CDC logo but were riddled with typos, unfinished words, and some Spanish verbiage was misspelled.

Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017 of these cards, according to FOX 8.

Buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime, the FBI says, and it can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal. Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.