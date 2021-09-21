Reports: Caesars Superdome’s roof catches fire

The roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans caught fire on Tuesday, according to reports.

According to reports, crews were on the roof with pressure washers, and it was set to be painted before the Saints’ home game on Oct. 3 against the Giants. Flames and dark black smoke were seen along the lip of the roof for about 15 minutes, according to WVUE FOX 8, and the smoke was visible across the city. The smoke turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m., which indicated that the blaze was being brought under control and extinguished, FOX 8 reports.

At least one person was transported with minor burns, according to Fox 8.

Superdome employees said they were evacuated around 12:40 p.m. as a precaution, according to WDSU, and an all-clear was given at 1:10 p.m. — when employees were allowed to return. Around 70 people were working inside at the time of the fire, and none of the employees smelled smoke, WDSU reports.

The New Orleans Fire Department is responding to the three-alarm fire.

Photo from New Orleans Fire Department social media.