Reports: Entergy asking Louisiana residents to conserve power on Wednesday

Entergy is asking its Louisiana customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight.

According to reports, the request is due to the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation because of the extreme cold and weather conditions currently impacting its service territory.

“If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period,” an Entergy spokesperson said.



The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.

Some ways customers can help conserve energy through this period:

  • Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees.
  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
  • Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
  • Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

 

 


STAFF

