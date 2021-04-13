Reports: Louisiana halts use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid blood clot concerns

Louisiana is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, according to reports.

In a joint statement released today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

The agencies are recommending states halt the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 until further notice.

Feature photo by This is Engineering.