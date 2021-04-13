Reports: Louisiana halts use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid blood clot concerns

CDC, FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
April 13, 2021
Joy will Sprout at Reopening of Community Garden this Weekend
April 13, 2021

Louisiana is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, according to reports.

In a joint statement released today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.



The agencies are recommending states halt the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 until further notice.

 

 

Feature photo by This is Engineering. 


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 13, 2021

NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Advisory for Terrebonne and Lafourche

Read more