Reports: Louisiana man drowns near Destin

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a facebook release that a man was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico today after disappearing from view shortly after entering the water.

“A Louisiana man was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin today after family members say he entered the water and disappeared from view a short time later.

The 9-1-1 call for a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico off 1001 Highway 98 East in Destin came in around 9:30 a.m.

The man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were immediately taken, however he was declared dead a short time later at a local emergency room.”

According to reports, at the time of the drowning, yellow flags were being flown which indicate medium hazard on Destin Beach, while red flags were flown along Destin’s East Pass during the outgoing tide.

Image courtesy of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office social media.