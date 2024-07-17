Representative Jessica Domangue Addresses Concerns About State Highways in District 53

Representative Jessica Domangue, along with a governmental liaison, recently conducted a thorough tour of state highways in District 53. The tour covered all major thoroughfares, including Highway 182, Highway 24, and Highway 311. The primary focus of the tour was to assess the condition of the roads, the presence of tall grass, and the state of ditches and culverts.

One major area of concern highlighted by Representative Domangue is the deplorable condition of the roads, as well as the overgrowth of tall grass and clogged ditches and culverts. In response to these concerns, updates have been provided to address these issues.

For Highway 24, Representative Domangue pointed out that a temporary patch in front of Clendenning Rd in front of the airbase is incomplete. However, she has conveyed that a full patch job on Hwy. 24 is scheduled from Aviation to Prospect in the coming weeks, with further patching from RV Ct. to West Ct. Moreover, a full overlay has been scheduled for 2026.

The completion Company Canal Bridge is expected in January 2025. Additionally, the Robinson Canal Bridge project is earmarked for completion in November 2024, although there might be a potential delay. Hwy 315 – An overlay is also scheduled for Highway 315.

A significant development concerns the commencement of grass-cutting in Terrebonne Parish. Representative Domangue has also indicated that the state conducts grass-cutting seven times a year and remains committed to addressing tall grass issues, especially in Bayou Dularge.

In response to concerns about clogged ditches, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has committed to providing a ditch-clearing schedule by next week.

In conclusion, Representative Domangue’s office will continue to collaborate closely with DOTD to address the concerns highlighted during the tour, “We will continue to work with DOTD and the state to ensure the these projects in Terrebonne Parish continue to be prioritized,” she emphasized. She encourages constituents to contact her office at (985) 858-2970 with any issues related to state highways, enabling prompt reporting to DOTD contacts.