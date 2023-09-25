Representative Tanner Magee honored with Louisiana Preservation Award

Leadership Award: Denise Richard Lanclos | Lafayette, LA

Recognizes an individual who is making or has made a significant contribution to the advocacy and promotion of historic preservation, or the development of his or her cultural discipline in a community, region, or state.

As Director of Finance for the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, Denise attended two historic tax credit workshops and gained knowledge to apply for the credit for the exterior preservation of the Cathedral in Lafayette. The exterior preservation project was completed, and the credit was sold to bring approximately $70,000 to the Cathedral. Denise currently serves in a volunteer role as President of the Preservation Alliance of Lafayette.

Organizational Excellence Award: Recovery School District & New Orleans Public Schools | New Orleans, LA

Recognizes an organization that successfully leveraged assets to provide greater cultural value to its region within the state such as a heritage tourism project, or restoration/preservation effort such as adaptive reuse.

In response to the devastation from the hurricanes of 2005 and to address the long-term deferred maintenance of facilities, the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) and the Recovery School District (RSD) created the School Facilities Master Plan (SFMP). Its goal was to provide 21st-century seats for all children in the district who were in temporary facilities and modular campuses as a result of the destruction from Katrina and Rita. Their efforts resulted in the rehabilitation of 24 historic schools through a public-private partnership. The SFMP was started in 2008, with a revision in 2011. The last historic renovation, Martin Behrman (renamed Rose Mary Loving) School was completed in 2022.

Stewardship Award: NANO Architecture & Interiors (Frederick A. Douglass High School) | New Orleans, LA

Recognizes exemplary historic preservation, restoration, rehabilitation, and reconstruction projects — residential or non- residential — that adhere to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and have been completed within the last three years.

Damaged by Hurricane Katrina, Frederick A. Douglass High School sat unused, vacant and in disarray for nearly 17 years. To help the school system return this invaluable resource to the community, NANO Architecture & Interiors devised a strategy to make the auditorium more accessible, more accommodating, and more historically accurate than it has been for decades. Today, the long-awaited restoration project is complete and exquisitely highlights the historic features throughout the interior. Further, the renovation of this auditorium now provides a space for children and adults to practice and present the performing arts.

Diverse Heritage Award: Becky Thomas-Meziere | Clifton, LA

Recognizes achievements in the promotion and preservation of Louisiana’s multicultural or underserved heritage. Projects eligible for this award include rehabilitation or restoration projects, interpretive programs, heritage leadership or other activities that re-examine, emphasize or further our understanding of the diverse heritage of Louisiana.

Born in 1975 in Pineville, Louisiana, Becky Thomas-Meziere is a pine straw basket maker, and her beautiful hand- woven baskets can be seen all over the world in both private collections and museums. She is a graduate of Northwestern State University, and she and her family are members of the Clifton Choctaw Native American Community in Clifton, Louisiana. Becky learned her craft from her mother when she was about eleven years old. With her tools consisting of needle, raffia, and longleaf pine straw, she uses a coil technique where the pine needles are coiled around and sewn together. Each basket is unique and has little designs resembling flowers sewn onto the finished basket. She uses natural dyes and some supplementary materials, such as commercially dyed raffia, to give color to the pine needle baskets.

Living Trades Award: Arcadio Bautista | Irving, TX

Recognizes an individual who has continued to use a traditional technique or method in construction to achieve authenticity in the preservation, restoration or reconstruction of historic resources on a project within Louisiana; the technique must be one that is considered both artistic in nature and rare in today’s construction practices..

Arcadio Bautista was a subcontractor for the Texas Co. Precision Construction & Roofing, contracted to repair the historic 1910 Ludowici roof of Layton Castle in Monroe, Louisiana. Arcadio was the site supervisor for the team that removed the old tiles, repaired and replaced sheeting, and installed the new roof and flashing. Mr. Bautista’s process and care were impressive in solving unusual situations such as the installation of the handmade glass tiles in the five skylights or the custom tiles created for the conical roof of the south turret. Layton Castle now enjoys a majestic and functional new roof that maintains its historic character.