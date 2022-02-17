Reserve Communications, Eatel, and Vision Communications to Change Name

Reserve Communications and Computer Corp. announced a name change coming to South Louisiana telecommunications company.

Reserve Communications and Computer Corp. finalized the acquisition of Eatel and Vision Communications in 2019. As of March 1, the business will be REV which is a combination of Reserve Communications, Eatel, and Vision Communications. REV’s chief executive officer Josh Descant said it’s a nice play on an acronym and a word they are connecting communities with technology.

The company knew they wanted to use the acronym REV when the company started referring to its broadband services as REV Broadband. They started to plan to start using the new name at the start of this year, but they said Hurricane Ida delayed the plans. Service areas such as St. James, St. John the Baptist, Lafourche, Ascension, Jefferson, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes were affected and they said they didn’t want to promote the new name at a time they were trying to restore services to thousands of customers.

The new name has started to go out as subscribers probably noticed the change as an insert in February bills. Going forward, Decant said Venyu, Eatel’s data storage business, will not be included in the REV umbrella simply because they market in a “very different” way than traditional telecom businesses. REV has approximately 63,000 customers in the region spanning from Grand Isle to Baton Rouge.