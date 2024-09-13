Residents are encouraged to follow debris removal guidelines following Hurricane Francine

Lost your pet or found someone else’s after the storm? Here are the steps to get them back homeSeptember 13, 2024
As residents continue to clear debris following Hurricane Francine, Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Governments wish to remind citizens to following the proper protocol for cleaning up.
Large scale debris pick-ups are expected to begin next week. Please refer to the graphics below for proper debris removal. For more information, please contact Terrebonne (985-868-5050) or Lafourche (985-446-8427) Parish Governments.
DEBRIS REMOVAL GUIDELINES
DEBRIS SEPARATION GUIDELINES