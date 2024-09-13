Residents are encouraged to follow debris removal guidelines following Hurricane Francine

As residents continue to clear debris following Hurricane Francine, Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Governments wish to remind citizens to following the proper protocol for cleaning up.

Large scale debris pick-ups are expected to begin next week. Please refer to the graphics below for proper debris removal. For more information, please contact Terrebonne (985-868-5050) or Lafourche (985-446-8427) Parish Governments.

DEBRIS REMOVAL GUIDELINES

DEBRIS SEPARATION GUIDELINES