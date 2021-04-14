Residents on St. Charles Bypass Road asked to take precautions as 40 Arpent Canal rises

Thibodaux Police seize drugs, paraphernalia on traffic stopApril 14, 2021
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has shared the following message on behalf of the North Lafourche Levee District:
Due to recent heavy rains in our area, we are seeing extraordinarily high water levels in the 40 Arpent Canal near your community. The National Weather Service has predicted a Moderate Risk for additional excessive rainfall tonight in our area.
As a precaution against the potential of flooding during the overnight hours if the additional rain causes the 40 Arpent Canal to rise above the protection level for your community, the North Lafourche Levee District is asking residents living on St. Charles Bypass Road to consider taking precautions and move possessions and vehicles to higher ground as soon as practical.
This recommendation is precautionary only. The pump is operational and has been able to keep up with the rainfall thus far in this event. There is currently no immediate threat of flooding, but the potential does exist for that to change this evening.