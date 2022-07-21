Restore Louisiana offers hurricane relief

Homeowners who were affected by Hurricane Ida may be eligible for a hurricane relief grant. Restore Louisiana, a homeowner assistance program, is accepting applications for homeowners who owned and occupied their home at the time of the disaster, received major/severe damage determination by FEMA, or have the greatest unmet needs.

Restore Louisiana said the intent of the grant is to provide assistance to low-moderate homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida. Applicants can determine if they’re eligible for the grant by completing an online survey. The survey is the first step in applying for program assistance. The survey can be accessed here, by clicking on the “Take the Survey” tab to get started.