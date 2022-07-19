Restore or Retreat Announces New Executive Director, Joseph Orgeron

Restore or Retreat has announced its next Executive Director is Golden Meadow native Joseph Orgeron.

Orgeron is passionate about advocating for his community and the Louisiana coast. According to the organization, he is looking forward to taking the reins of the organization. He has previously served on the organization’s Board of Directors which means he is already familiar with the history and mission of Restore or Retreat which is to implement large-scale coastal restoration solutions.

The organization was created over 22 years ago by landowners, port commissioners, parish officials, conservationists, levee experts, business owners, and bayou residents. The organization has advocated for projects such as freshwater and sediment diversions in the Barataria and Terrebonne Basins, marsh creation, shoreline restoration, and barrier islands.

“I am grateful for the unique opportunity to serve as Executive Director of this great organization that we all have come to love and support over the years,” said Orgeron in the release, “I pledge to work diligently toward the mission of our advocacy organization and those related efforts to improve our beloved coastal environment– our home– for generations to come.”

Board member Chett Chaisson said, “When I think about all of the challenges we face as a coastal community as we recover from devastating hurricanes like Hurricane Ida and look ahead to a constantly changing landscape, we are confident Joe’s knowledge, passion and focus as Executive Director of Restore or Retreat will benefit not just Restore or Retreat but our entire Bayou Region.”

CPRA Board Chairman, Chip Kline praised the new director, “It’s people like Joe Orgeron that keep the state of Louisiana in the fight to restore and protect our coast. His passion for our coast is undeniable, and he fully understands how critical the Bayou Region is to the overall economic health of our state and the Gulf Coast. On behalf of all the men and women of CPRA we are excited to work with Joe Orgeron in this new role.”

Orgeron is a South Lafourche High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University. He went on to obtain a master’s degree and a doctorate in physics from the University of Texas at Dallas. He has worked abroad for a global company and his family-owned business has given him a wide range of expertise that Orgeron brings Restore or Retreat. He is currently a public servant for Louisiana House District 54 serving Lafourche and Grand Isle. He is also an adjunct professor in maritime management at Nicholls.

“Working in this capacity is my new, clear as well as complimentary vocation to performing my elected civic duty as State Representative, which is a part-time job. Needless to say, I am genuinely excited about this opportunity and look forward to meeting with our community and our partners in the upcoming months to talk more about the mission ahead to save our coast, community, and culture,” he said.