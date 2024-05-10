Restore or Retreat Project Manager Polly Glover honored as 2024 Coastal Stewardship Award Winner

Congratulations to Polly Glover, Project Coordinator for Restore or Retreat, who was recently honored as a 2024 Coastal Stewardship Award Winner by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

The Coastal Stewardship Awards are given yearly to local heroes working to protect our coast and coastal communities. The awards, which include recognition for volunteers, students, lifetime achievement and other coastal stewards, are among the most prestigious given to the people and organizations dedicated to addressing our land loss crisis.

Polly Glover has been serving as Restore or Retreat’s Project Manger since spring of 2023, and has been tirelessly working in an effort to maintain our coast. In her official role, Polly assists in planning and executing great Restore or Retreat volunteer events like such as the Elmer’s Island Cleanup, West Grand Terre Marsh Planting, and the EarthDay/LoveTheBoot Debris CleanUp, and more.

Polly has earned an impressive list of accomplishments during her time helping our coast, including the following:

Creator of ‘Feed the Fleet’ (addressing the needs of the commercial fleet post storms)

Worked towards restoration of our coast East to West

Partnering with NGOs in support of the CPRA Masterplan (now, for 3rd time)

Worked on disaster response for 3 decades beginning with Hurricane Mitch

Worked on ‘Vanishing Cemeteries of Leeville’ with Ted Jackson

Board Service on Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

CCA Board Member (presently)

“With our home state of Louisiana quickly disappearing and much work is needed to address the challenges of land loss, I urge everyone to become involved in the work to protect it for future generations,” said Polly. “I am profoundly honored to receive this award from the Coalition.”

This prestigious award also comes on the heels of another success for Restore or Retreat, when Executive Director and Louisiana State Representative for District 54 Dr. Joseph Orgeron was recently honored by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation at the 58th Conservation Achievement Awards Banquet.

Congratulations to Polly Glover for this outstanding achievement!

About Restore or Retreat, Inc: Restore or Retreat (ROR) is a non-profit coastal advocacy group created in 2000 by coastal Louisiana residents and stakeholders who recognize that the Barataria and Terrebonne basins are the two most rapidly eroding estuaries on earth, and that this erosion represents an economic and ecological crisis. With a growing membership of businesses and individuals, ROR seeks to identify and expedite the implementation of aggressive, large-scale restoration projects to protect this irreplaceable region. For more information about the organization, please visit their website.

About the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana: CRCL was Louisiana’s first statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to coastal restoration. CRCL was established in 1988 by a small group of visionaries who saw the importance of the land loss issue before it was widely recognized by the public. The group was comprised of a diverse set of interests including lawyers, scientists, anglers and members of the faith-based community. While CRCL has evolved over the years, growing from a small policy shop to a multifaceted organization with expertise in policy, science, outreach and on-the-ground restoration, the inclusive character of the organization has remained central. For more information about the organization, please visit their website.