Restore or Retreat successfully plants 100 Live Oaks in Grand Isle

From Restore or Retreat – On a misty rain morning, after two weather postponements, in conditions less than ideal, the live oak tree planting on Grand Isle was finally able to take place. Restore or Retreat welcomed members of the Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha tribe, the Restore Grand Isle group, the Grand Isle Garden Club, and approximately 45 volunteers who traveled from out of town to help plant.

The planting of 100 locally grown trees was made possible with a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful and the office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Restore or Retreat greatly appreciates the support of his staff and the Lt. Governor himself. “When people come together like they did on Saturday to do positive things you can change your environment,” said Restore Grand Isle’s Ronnie Sampey, “Which they did with the planting on the island”.

Restore or Retreat recently began collaborating and working together with several tribes on a major coastal sustainability project– it was this project and shared goals that brought the tribe out to Grand Isle for the planting. Chief Quincy Verdun representing the Lafourche Band of the Biloxi Chitimacha stated, “In 1528 when the French discovered Grand Isle, the Chitimacha tribe had long since been there. They planted oak trees, especially at the center of the island, many believe one of the key reasons was to protect the island from erosion. Today marks a significant event as our tribe put our hands in the dirt just as our ancestors did centuries ago, planting new oaks to help protect Grand Isle from erosion caused by the storms, protecting this beloved island for future generations to come.”

”The planting of 100 new oak trees on Grand Isle helps to increase the storm resilience and sustainability of Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island,” said State Representative for District 54 and Restore or Retreat’s Executive Director Joseph Orgeron. “It was great to see so many volunteers show up to make a difference and get the trees in the ground in under one hour.”

“It was an honor to help our partners at Restore or Retreat for the Grand Isle oak tree planting. Our barrier islands are crucial to the sustainability of our coastal communities and our culture,” continued the newly-appointed Nicholls State University Coastal Center Executive Director Laci Melancon. “These oak trees was a small effort that will make a huge difference for future generations.”

This event wrapped up a historic day for Grand Isle and partnering organizations. Planting these live oaks as the community continues to recover from Hurricane Ida provided multiple benefits for the region, including erosion control, wind protection and new habitat creation, as well as being a symbol of hope for the future. On a dreary, rainy morning the sun would come out at planting time and volunteers worked together for the benefit of protecting our coast, community and culture for future generations.