Results From Lafourche Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that results are in from the Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Seat Check Point that took place on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

In partnership with the South Central Planning & Development Commission and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force (LPSTF), the Thibodaux Police Department and numerous other agencies located in the South Central Regional Safety Coalition (SCRSC) participated in the first Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Seat Check Point.

As a result of the checkpoint, participating officers made contact with 1,111 vehicles/occupants, resulting in 5 child seat violations, 3 seatbelt violations, 29 non-moving violations, 2 towed vehicles and 0 arrest. Officers and (CPS) Technicians were able educate 52 parents/guardians and gave away 11 child safety seats. To date, this checkpoint (Region 3) produced the highest numbers in the State of Louisiana as far as education and enforcement at a checkpoint. With motor vehicle injuries being the leading cause of death among children in the United States, these numbers a very alarming for our area.

Chief Zeringue would like to thank the participating agencies and would like to remind our community partners of the importance of properly restraining both yourself and loved ones in a vehicle.

Participating Agencies: