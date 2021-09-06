Retail stores, restaurants, gas stations: See what’s open in the Houma area today

September 6, 2021
open sign broad through the glass of window at coffee shop

Scroll down to see what’s open in the Houma area as of today, Sept. 6.

Current Retail Store Openings 
Check with Locations for Hours of Operation before going!
– All Rouses Supermarkets in Terrebonne Parish
– Dollar General Store – Klondyke Road, West Main and Bayou Black locations.
– Marcel’s Supermarket – Hwy 182
– Walmart Superstore – East and West Houma (No Gas)
– Cannatas Supermarket – West Houma location
– Neighborhood Walmart – Houma and Thibodaux locations
– Gibson Food Mart – Gibson
Other Store Openings in Houma:
– Big Wheels Truckstop – Bayou Blue
– Buy U BBQ – Bayou Gardens
– Nockos – Grand Caillou Road
– Sam’s Club – Martin Luther King Blvd. Store & Fueling Station
– Chevron – Martin Luther King Blvd.
– Quick Zone – Martin Luther King Blvd.
– GoBears – West Park
– Convenience King – West Park
– Gray Food Mart – West Main
– Shop Rite – St. Charles Street
– Civic Stop – Barrow Street
– Wilson Country Store – Hwy 20
– Home Depot – Martin Luther King Blvd.
– Lowe’s – Martin Luther King Blvd.
– Tractor Supply – West Park
– Popeyes – West Main
– El Paso – West Tunnel Blvd.
– J & N Fuel Station – Hwy 24
– Auto Zone – 5780 West Main
– Buchiki’s – corner Martin Luther King Blvd & West Main
– Marie’s Auto Parts – West Park
– Texaco – West Park near Colonial Ave.
– Shell Convenience store at Southland Mall (8am – 12pm with gas)
– Walgreen’s – corner of Bayou Gardens and West Park
– Raising Cane’s on Martin Luther King Blvd
– Domino’s Pizza on W. Tunnel
– Morrison Terrebonne Lumber 605 Barataria Ave.
Check with locations for store hours.


STAFF
