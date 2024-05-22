REV awards $40,000 in local scholarships to Lafourche Parish high school seniors

Larose, La. – REV recently awarded scholarships to seniors in the Bayou Region service area from Central Lafourche High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, South Lafourche High School, and Thibodaux High School during each schools’ senior awards ceremonies.

Since 1984, REV has awarded 237 scholarships to graduating seniors, totaling $970,000. For the past 40 years, REV has remained committed to supporting local education in the Bayou Region (Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes as well as Grand Isle) through programs like the scholarship program. Honoring the program’s 40th anniversary, REV awarded $40,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

“We’re very proud of the tremendous success, impact and interest REV’s scholarship program has seen and made over the past 40 years,” said Josh Descant, REV’s CEO. “With so many of these impressive scholars remaining local and contributing to the community, this program is an investment in the lives of so many who’ll devote their talents to building a bright future for Louisiana.”

Recipients of REV’s 2024 scholarships are:

Claire Aucoin (E.D. White Catholic High School)

(E.D. White Catholic High School) Claire Bolton (Thibodaux High School)

(Thibodaux High School) Paige Cheramie (South Lafourche High School)

(South Lafourche High School) Emma Creppel (Central Lafourche High School)

(Central Lafourche High School) Beaux Curole (E.D. White Catholic High School)

(E.D. White Catholic High School) Valeria Galicia (South Lafourche High School)

(South Lafourche High School) Keagan Griffin (Central Lafourche High School)

(Central Lafourche High School) Grace Landry (E.D. White Catholic High School)

(E.D. White Catholic High School) Evan Louviere (South Lafourche High School)

(South Lafourche High School) Kirsten Oriol (E.D. White Catholic High School)

(E.D. White Catholic High School) Ali Plaisance (South Lafourche High School)

(South Lafourche High School) Emily Slade (South Lafourche High School)

“This year’s task of selecting REV’s scholars was as daunting as ever with more applicants from more schools in our Bayou Region service area,” said Jeremy Theriot, REV’s director of Community Relations and Business Development. “With so many impressive students representing the best of the Bayou Region, scoring these scholars’ achievements is never a responsibility our selection committee takes lightly.”

Photos provided by LPSD via Facebook.

Eligibility, criteria, and considerations for REV’s scholarship program include being a current REV residential customer in good standing, residing in the REV Bayou Region service area, cumulative grade point average (GPA), American College Testing (ACT) scores, financial need, demonstrated leadership and community involvement. Candidates are also required to submit an essay as part of the application and top-scoring finalists are interviewed by REV’s selection committee consisting of teammates from various departments.

About REV: Established in 2020 – with the merging of three local and storied telecom providers – and rebranded in 2022, REV is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. The combined company, with nearly 250 years of collective communications service, operates as Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network. With over 3,000 miles of fiber and nearly 400 employees, REV (and the organization’s suite of business services offered by REV Business) connects more than 60,000 customers in their homes and places of work. For more information about REV and the provider’s new brand and continued commitment to localism, please visit www.letsrev.com.