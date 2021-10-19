Reverend Joshua Rodrigue named next Rector of Notre Dame Seminary

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Board of Trustees approved the nomination of the Reverend Joshua J. Rodrigue as the next rector/president of Notre Dame Seminary effective July 1, 2022.

After much prayer and discernment including consultation with bishops and the seminary Board of Trustees and faculty, Archbishop Gregory Aymond, as chancellor of the seminary, announced the appointment of Father Rodrigue to the faculty and seminary community following the board meeting on October 14.

In making the announcement, Archbishop Aymond stated: “Fr. Rodrigue comes to us eminently qualified and with much experience in priestly formation. I am very pleased to make this appointment and thank him for his willingness to take on this new role and important ministry of priestly formation at Notre Dame Seminary. At this time, I would also like to extend my gratitude to Fr. Jim Wehner who has brought excellence in priestly formation and theological education to the seminary for the past 10 years.”

Fr. Josh Rodrigue grew up in the St. Charles Community in Thibodaux, LA, and graduated from E.D. White Catholic High School. After completing minor seminary studies at St. Joseph Seminary in Covington, Fr. Rodrigue spent five years in Rome at the Pontifical North American College and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on August 10, 2002.

Following his Ordination to the Priesthood, Fr. Rodrigue returned to Rome for his last year of studies to complete the licentiate degree in sacramental theology. After returning to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Fr. Rodrigue served in the diocese as Associate Pastor at Holy Cross Church in Morgan City, Pastor at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Bayou Black, and Rector at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.