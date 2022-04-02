Reverend P.J. Madden elected Diocesan Administrator

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is pleased to announce that the College of Consultors has elected Rev. Patrick John Madden as the new Diocesan Administrator. Fr. P.J. will serve the diocese as its leader until the Holy Father appoints a new bishop and that bishop is formally installed in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Fr. P.J. is a 76-year-old native of Ballinasloe, Ireland and was ordained in May 2004. He served as associate pastor at Our Lady of the Rosary (Larose) and St. Bernadette (Houma), and pastor at St. Genevieve (Thibodaux) and St. Hilary (Mathews). A priest for 18 years, Fr. P.J. essentially has the same authority as a diocesan bishop, except for matters which would have long-term consequences.

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux College of Consultors met today, on Friday, April 1, 2022, to elect the new Diocesan Administrator. Fr. Charlie Perkins, who Canon Law defines as the Chairman of the College because he is senior in years of ordination, said of Fr. P.J.’s election: “Fr. P.J. is a much loved, veteran priest of our diocese who has great respect from his brother priests. The College of Consultors is confident that he will successfully fulfill the responsibilities as Diocesan Administrator as he serves the people. We also feel that Fr. P.J. is an excellent choice because he will move us forward until our next bishop is formally installed. We pray that the Holy Spirit continues to guide him in this new position. We also acknowledge the wonderful leadership of Archbishop Fabre during his time here, and we wish him the best as the new shepherd of Louisville.”

On Wednesday, March 30, Archbishop Shelton Fabre was installed as the Fifth Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville. When Archbishop Fabre received news of the Fr. P.J.’s election he said: “My sincere congratulations and best wishes to my brother priest Fr. P.J. after his selection today as Diocesan Administrator. I rejoiced when I learned of this news from Houma-Thibodaux! I have the utmost confidence that Fr. P.J. will serve the needs of Houma-Thibodaux well in the near future until the diocese learns of the Holy See’s choice of my successor.”