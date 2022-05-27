Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Celebrates New Park at Lisa Park

Lisa Park now has a park! The new park, located adjacent to Lisa Park Elementary School, is now open and was bustling with active children at the May 26 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rec 2-3 board attended the ribbon-cutting celebration along with school board members, parish council members, and the contractors who built the park to cut the ribbon on the much-anticipated park. Rec 2-3 board chairman Robbie Liner gave thanks to his constituents of Rec 2-3 for giving the needed renewal that was passed a couple of years ago. The fenced-in park has a pavilion, a basketball court, a handicap-accessible playground, and a walking track. “It’s long deserving,” Liner said, “We were happy to give it to them and we are hoping that we can continue it on for the rest of our constituents across the parish.”