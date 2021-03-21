Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Fletcher Marine Diesel Program

On Friday, March 12, 2021, Fletcher Technical Community College (Fletcher) celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Marine Diesel Engine Technician program, which is now, located at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport in partnership with Lafourche Parish School Board. Fletcher and partners from Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (MSHS), Peterbilt, Louisiana Caterpillar, and Lafourche Parrish School District gathered to celebrate the event. The new location allows high school students to gain hands-on experience during the day, and adults wishing to learn new skills can participate in the program at night.

“We would like to thank Superintendent Martin and the Lafourche Parish School Board for their willingness to partner with Fletcher on the Marine Diesel program,” commented Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor. “We know that we have just expanded access to high quality training opportunities to not only our future high school graduates, but to our local community as well.”

Vital to the program was the donation of the 6M26.3 Baudouin engine core, from MSHS. “The 6M26.3 Baudouin engine core provides students with a hands-on look at a market leader in diesel emission solutions,” commented Dual Yelverton, Regional Engine Sales Manager – Gulf Coast and Brown Water for MSHS.

Nearly $200,000 has been invested to create Fletcher’s state-of-the art Marine Diesel Engine Technician program, including a grant from the Louisiana Board of Regents and equipment donations from Louisiana Caterpillar, Peterbilt, and MSHS.

Visit https://www.fletcher.edu/programs/marine-diesel-engine-technician/ to learn more about Fletcher’s Marine Diesel Engine Technician program.

Photo caption: Dr. Kristine Strickland cuts the ribbon to celebrate the relocation of Fletcher’s Marine Diesel Engine Technician program. Left to right: Lafourche Parish School Board member Timothy Long; Dr. Regina Verdin, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Fletcher; Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor, Fletcher; CMC Principal Jarad Walker, CMC student. Photo by Dan Copp.