Riley John Bourgeois honored in new 2024 Blue Boot Rodeo Poster

The Blue Boot Foundation is thrilled to unveil their 2024 Blue Boot Rodeo poster, commemorating the late Riley John and highlighting the importance of water safety.

The painting, done by local artist Austin Matherne, depicts a young Riley John Bourgeois on the beach holding his signature blue boots. The young boy is wearing a life jacket and standing near a lifeguard’s safety ring while he holds a fishing pole, showing that he is ready for a fun and safe day by the water.

The Blue Boot Foundation and Rodeo was created in remembrance of Riley John Bourgeois, who was almost two years old when he drowned in a neighbor’s pool. The Foundation is geared towards driving awareness to the dangers of childhood drowning.

“Every year we pick a local artist to create a special poster for our Blue Boot Rodeo, using photos of Riley John and our mission statement,” said Darby Bourgeois, Riley John’s father. “Seeing my son in this image is so incredible and we feel so fortunate that Austin brought this beautiful picture to life.”

The Blue Boot Rodeo is set to take place July 11-13, 2024 at the Grand Isle Marina. The event will feature the titular fishing rodeo, a kids’ corner, bingo, mimosas, and an auction, alongside free life jackets and water safety demonstrations. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information about the Blue Foot Foundation and upcoming Rodeo, please visit their website.