Rita Evans Receives Newest Terrebonne General Sunflower Award

May 19, 2022
May 19, 2022

Congratulations to Rita Evans for being named the newest Sunflower Award Winner at Terrebonne General Health System.

Evans is a CNA working on the hospital’s fourth floor for three years, however, she has been a part of the Terrebonne General team for 19 years. “I am honored and proud to have been named the Sunflower Award. My patients and coworkers are what I value most of working at Terrebonne General,” she said.

The Sunflower Award is nominated by patients. The award recognizes an ancillary team member that provides quality care for patients. To submit a nominee, patients can download the form here and mail the completed form to:



Terrebonne General Health System

Administration, Attn: Sunflower Coordinator
P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361



