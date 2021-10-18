Riviera Beach Florida Assists with Supply Distributions

Video clips courtesy of Cheri Phill, Riviera Beach Police Department

Dean Shouest, Executive Director of the Houma Terrebonne Civic Center, has been assisting in distributions and helping residents since the beginning of our rebuild phase. Today, October 18, he helped in an effort that brought help from Riviera Beach, Florida. Riviera Beach police, fire department, and mayor are in Houma to assist with the distribution.

Our Flordia neighbors brought supplies in a 53-foot trailer and they only used about one-third of the supplies for today’s distribution. They also have the assistance of ​​Jim Hall & Associates who cooked red beans and sausage with rice and they distributed around 700 plates.

They will be in the Pointe aux Chenes area tomorrow, October 19. The exact location and time will be updated once details are finalized.