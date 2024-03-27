RMM honors long-time volunteer Linda “TooToo” Theriot with Hallway Dedication

The Regional Military Museum recently honored long-time volunteer and Board Secretary Linda “TooToo” Theriot by dedicating a museum hallway in her name!

Chances are, if you have visited the Regional Military Museum, you have come across Linda. June 5, 2024 will mark her 11th year of service to the local museum, dedicating over a decade of her life and countless hours to the beloved institution. Linda often volunteers at the museum 5 or more days a week, in addition to her Board Secretary duties.

“I’m shocked, honestly– it was so unexpected!” said Linda. “I love it so much. I love giving back to the community and honoring the local veterans and the families of the veterans. It is an awesome feeling to come in Monday morning and know we will get to see visitors who are all here for one reason– to honor these men and women who have served their country.”

Linda was self-employed for 33 years, and retired to care for a handicapped family member for 12 years before their passing. “I gave myself 5 years to heal from that death, and that’s when I started working over here,” said Linda. “They were so appreciative and it just grew into what it is. It meant the world that they appreciated me so much.”

Congratulations to Linda Theriot for this significant honor and her contributions to the Regional Military Museum!

