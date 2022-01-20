Roadway Closures are Possible and Expected Across Louisiana Beginning Tonight

The National Weather Service is monitoring a cold front, which may bring the possibility of wintry precipitation, as it passes through Louisiana. Beginning Thursday night and continuing into Friday, a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and/or ice is forecast to affect much of Louisiana. This weather event may affect motorists as the accumulation of wintry precipitation on roadway surfaces is possible.

Before deciding whether travel is necessary, Louisiana State Police urges motorists to stay informed with the latest weather and travel conditions. Freezing rain and sleet can cause bridges and overpasses to ice quickly, as temperatures near the freezing point. If conditions deteriorate, motorists are encouraged to refrain from driving until conditions improve. If ice accumulates on bridges and/or overpasses, LSP will work closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and our local law enforcement partners to take appropriate actions.

Roadway closures are possible and expected across the state. For road closure information, motorists can utilize the 511 phone system, 511la.org, or Louisiana 511 smartphone application.

Throughout the weather event, Troopers will be actively patrolling the state to monitor roadway conditions and assist stranded motorists. LSP offers the following winter weather driving tips:

Avoid unnecessary travel and stay up-to-date on weather conditions

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

If you experience difficulties or witness hazardous situations while on the highway, please notify the nearest Louisiana State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577). Continue to monitor LSP’s social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) for the latest information regarding current traffic advisories, roadways conditions, and other significant information.