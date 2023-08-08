Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, qualifies for Louisiana State Senate District 21.

“District 21 knows we need a problem-solver that’s ready to write Louisiana’s comeback story and build a better Louisiana for the next generation,” said Robert Allain. “Since our campaign launched in January, I’ve had the privilege of listening to constituents across District 21. I’m ready to deliver the results our communities deserve. By working to address skyrocketing insurance rates, supporting our law enforcement officers, and creating a pro-job and pro-business environment, we can unlock unlimited opportunities for the Bayou Region.”

“I’m humbled our campaign has garnered support from every corner of District 21. Our momentum continues to grow each day thanks to those who support the campaign’s mission to build a better future for your kids and mine.”

Visit www.RobertAllain.com to learn more about Robert Allain’s campaign.

About Robert Allain III

Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur, business owner, and maritime captain, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.