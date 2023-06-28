Robert Theriot announces candidacy for Lafourche Parish Assessor

Letter to The Times from Robert Theriot:

As a graduate of Nicholls State, with subsequent post grad work in statistics at both Tulane and Nicholls, I am the most knowledgable candidate for the Assessor of Lafourche Parish.

This letter officially announces my candidacy of Lafourche Parish Assessor. Returning it to the people, instead of a politician’s political agenda in Baton Rouge.

The way some have been treated by the current Assessor is appalling. Refusing to allow staff or to personally meet with me for over three months, for discussion of residency or other issues. Only to meet after I contacted appropriate Representative and Senator.

Was forced to file a suit in civil court. With several witnesses proving to the Judge, the fact of wife and I living here, resulted in the granting of a stay order preventing home of 40 years from going to tax sale.

Residents and Businesses in Lafourche deserve better treatment by a public official.

The experience in home mortgages and appraisal review, gives me the understanding on the business side along with how to best serve the customer, or the constituent in this case.

Let’s move Lafourche Parish back to the people,

Sincerely,

Robert Theriot