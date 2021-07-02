Robinson Canal Bridge between Cocodrie and Chauvin deemed unsafe, closed until further notice

From the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The Robinson Canal Bridge on LA 56 crossing the Robinson Canal between Cocodrie, LA and Chauvin, LA in Terrebonne Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to deterioration of substructure elements on the bridge deeming it unsafe for normal traffic loads.

The bridge is located approximately 1.7 miles north of the JCT LA 56/LA 57 (Bayou Sale Road).

Detour routes around the bridge closure are as follows:

Southbound: LA 56 north & LA 24 north to LA 661 south (Howard & North Van Avenue) to LA 57 South (Grand Caillou Road) to LA 56.

Northbound: LA 56 south to LA 57 (Bayou Sale Road) north to LA 661 (North Van & Howard Avenue) north to LA 24 south & LA 56 south.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.