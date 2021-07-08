Robinson Canal Bridge opens but reduced to one lane for north, southbound traffic

The Robinson Canal Bridge, which closed last week due to deterioration and was deemed “unsafe” for normal traffic, is open to vehicular travel — but under certain restrictions.

From the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

The Robinson Canal Bridge on LA 56 crossing the Robinson Canal between Cocodrie, LA and Chauvin, LA in Terrebonne Parish is currently open to vehicular traffic but reduced to one lane of travel for north and southbound traffic.

The movement of north and southbound traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal light system. The vehicular weight limit capacity for the bridge has been reduced to 5 tons. Any single vehicles or combination vehicles greater than 5 tons are advised to use an alternate route.

Alternate routes around the Robinson Canal Bridge are as follows:

Southbound: LA 56 north & LA 24 north to LA 661 south (Howard & North Van Avenue) to LA 57 South (Grand Caillou Road) to LA 56.

Northbound: LA 56 south to LA 57 (Bayou Sale Road) north to LA 661 (North Van & Howard Avenue) north to LA 24 south & LA 56 south.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.