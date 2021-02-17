Rolling blackouts happening throughout Louisiana

10:40p.m.: Rolling blackouts have been canceled.

Original story:

Louisiana energy companies have been notified by the regional reliability coordinator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), that extremely cold temperatures are causing an increase in demand for power which is resulting in an overload of the power grid. To help protect the stability of the power grid and prevent prolonged outages, MISO has instructed companies to reduce demand on the power grid by beginning periodic outages to customers across Louisiana.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has confirmed Entergy has started with its blackouts in Lafourche Parish.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has also confirmed they will conduct rolling blackouts tonight. “Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has been requested by the Louisiana Electric Power Authority (LEPA) to begin rolling blackouts throughout the City of Houma’s electrical system. Residents on the City of Houma electrical system will experience 20 minute rolling blackouts in different areas of the city at a time. Residents are urged to conserve electrical usage and to unplug sensitive electronic equipment not connected to a surge protector.”

Grids could be down for anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes.