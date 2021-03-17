Rollover Crash Kills Two in Terrebonne Parish

Shortly before 10:00 a.m. this morning, Troopers with Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on St. Louis Canal Road near North Eagle Drive in Houma. The crash claimed the lives of the driver, 23-year-old Donyelle White, and her passenger, 24-year-old Marquez Price, both of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed White was traveling south on St. Louis Canal Road in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. For reasons still under investigation, White’s vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left as she was in a right curve. Her vehicle then began to rollover and struck a tree with its roof. Both White and Price suffered fatal injuries were pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and a standard toxicology report is pending. White was properly restrained and Price was not restrained during the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths in 2021.