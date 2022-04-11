ROLP transitioning away from Apps to mobile-friendly website only and will be offline for maintenance

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is designing a new Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) website. The new site is meant to improve the quality of the permit holder database, update aspects of the permit to comply with recent legislative changes, improve the look and feel of the site, and make it mobile-friendly. The current website and android/ios apps will be taken offline on Monday, April 18 and the new website will go live by April 21. Once the new website, https://ldwf.wlf.la. gov/rolp, is live, ROLP holders will be prompted for a password reset when they log in to the new website. The android/iOS apps will no longer be utilized when the new website is live.

If you are planning an offshore fishing trip between April 18 and April 21, you will need to obtain a ROLP, print a copy, or have an image saved of your ROLP before the old website is taken offline.

The ROLP is a free permit that is required in addition to all other applicable licenses and/or permits to possess the following offshore fish species or species groups in Louisiana state waters:

Tunas Billfish Swordfish Amberjacks Snappers Groupers Hinds Cobia Wahoo Dolphinfish

The ROLP was developed to better quantify and characterize the charter and recreational anglers that fish beyond Louisiana’s territorial waters and plays a critical role in the State’s LA Creel Program.

For questions or assistance, contact LDWF at rolp@wlf.la.gov.