Ron Brook’s Ole Miss LSU Blood Drive Challenge is back

It’s that time of the year again! Terrebonne General Health System is excited to announce its 16th annual Ron Brooks Ole Miss LSU Blood Drive Challenge will kick off on Monday, August 15, and will take place through Monday, October 31. Whether you’re a defender of the purple and gold, or a mighty rebel, Terrebonne General invites you to show your school spirit by rolling up your sleeves to help save lives.

Realtor Ron Brooks founded the annual Ole Miss LSU Blood Drive Challenge, a friendly competition between football rivals that has resulted in blood donations for more than 31,000 patients and represents $2 million in savings for the local hospital over the years. Call the Terrebonne General Health System Blood Donor Center to schedule an appointment at (985) 873-4025.