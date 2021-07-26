Rotary Club continues Centennial Celebration with Donation to Hope Extreme

The Rotary Club of Houma is continuing its centennial celebration by donating 100 snack bags to Hope Extreme’s after school program.

Throughout the year, Rotary Club of Houma will be supporting the community with donations and acts of service in the multiples of 100 to celebrate 100 years. The club has previously donated 100 books to their new lending library, 100 cases of corn to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank, and 100 bus passes were donated to The Haven.

This month’s donation will provide 100 snacks to local children participating in Hope Extreme’s After School and Summer Program, which is instrumental to the educational growth of students living in under-resourced environments in the east Houma area. Hope Extreme’s mission is to provide life-changing programs that empower the marginalized in life-giving ways.

Officially chartered in 1921, the Rotary Club of Houma was created by a group of business leaders who were committed to making a profound difference in our community. Today, multiple local Rotary groups have been created from the Rotary Club of Houma. Together, we will celebrate 100 years of “service above self” in Terrebonne Parish with community-wide projects.