Rotary Club of Houma Celebrates Centennial Anniversary by Giving Back to the Community

June 17, 2021
The Rotary Club of Houma has been celebrating its centennial celebration by giving back. Throughout the year, the club will be supporting the community through donations and acts of service in multiples of 100 to celebrate 100 years. So far, the club has donated 100 books to their new lending library and donated 100 cases of corn to the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. This month, the club is donating 100 bus passes to residents of the local women’s shelter, The Haven.



 

The Haven provides a safe place for survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating, and family violence. The organization provides crisis response, education, and acts as an advocate for abuse. The Haven’s Executive Director Julie Pellegrin raised awareness that lack of transportation provides a significant barrier to establishing independence for those in the shelter.

 

“The Rotary’s donation of 100 bus passes will provide violence survivors increased opportunities to work,” Pellegrin said. “Everyone at The Haven is greatly appreciative of the Rotary’s commitment to improving the lives of abused women and children.” 

 



Heidi Guidry
