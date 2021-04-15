Rotary Club of Houma Donates 100 Cases to Food Bank In Honor of 100 Years

The Rotary Club of Houma is continuing its centennial celebration by donating 100 cases of canned corn to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank.

Throughout the year, Rotary Club of Houma will be supporting the community with donations and acts of service in the multiples of 100 to celebrate 100 years. Last month, the club donated 100 books to their new lending library in downtown Houma. This month, the 100 cases of corn – or 2,400 cans – to the Foodbank will help to fill food donation boxes for more than 800 local families.

“Rotarians in our community have long supported the Terrebonne Foodbank in many ways,” Jerry Ledet, Rotary Club of Houma President, said. “It’s only fitting that we celebrate our 100 years with a meaningful donation that will benefit so many in need.”

Officially chartered in 1921, the Rotary Club of Houma was created by a group of business leaders who were committed to making a profound difference in our community. Today, multiple local Rotary groups have been created from the Rotary Club of Houma. Together, we will celebrate 100 years of “service above self” in Terrebonne Parish with community-wide projects.

The Rotary Club of Houma, is one of the 30,000 chartered clubs of Rotary International and is in District 6200. Since our founding on November 1, 1921, Houma Rotarians have been committed to making a profound difference in our community. Today, we are comprised of a diverse group of business, nonprofit and civic professionals. The Rotary Club of Houma’s impact to our community can be found in many areas including infrastructure projects such as the Intracoastal Canal Tunnel or in the nonprofits of our area such as the YMCA. With a motto of “Service Above Self’, our members dedicate themselves to continually improving our community through action, integrity, service and fellowship.